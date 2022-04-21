Blac Chyna Breaks Down In Tears During Court Testimony Recalling Rob Kardashian's Revenge Porn

The civil case between Blac Chyna and the KarJenners took an emotional turn when Rob Kardashian’s infamous revenge porn pictures came up in court.

The 33-year-old model took the witness stand again on Thursday for the second day of testimony in the lawsuit against the famous family. While the Kardashian family’s lawyer Michael Rhodes cross-examined Chyna, he brought up the nude photos of her posted on Instagram by Rob, which prompted her to obtain a restraining order against him in July 2017. And let’s just say, she did not hold back her reaction (and tears) when being questioned about it.

According to TMZ, Rhodes started to talk about the restraining order, which contained the explicit pictures of the star. He then asked the OnlyFans performer whether or not the filing was all just a publicity stunt. That is when the former reality star to burst into tears as she said:

“It was the only way I could stop him from posting pictures of me on the internet.”

Chyna also noted that she was not looking to create a media frenzy when she went on Good Morning America to discuss the whole ordeal after submitting the restraining order against Rob, saying:

“I was already public. I’m supposed to just not say anything and take it? I wanted everyone to hear my side of the story. He posted nudes of my entire body.”

While on the stand, the momma of two eventually collected herself enough to continue answering questions about the specific dates of their breakup. But when Chyna viewed the nudes of herself, she instantly became upset and asked the judge for a quick break.

Wow…

This is certainly the most emotion everyone has seen from her during the trial so far. She even seemed more composed when she previously testified to be only “laughing and joking and being silly” when she once pointed a gun at Rob. The television personality said at the time:

“I was joking… I would never shoot Rob.”

The mom of two went on to say she saw the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s unloaded gun on their bedroom dresser and picked it up while he was on FaceTime with some friends:

“He said he did not have any bullets and it was not loaded.”

She also touched on the moment where she supposedly tried to strangle Rob with a phone cord. But according to Blac, she was “just being playful” when it happened.

