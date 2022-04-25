Fans React As Kris Jenner Gets Called Out By Khloé Kardashian Over Being Rude As F**K To A Driver!

Kris Jenner is getting called out over what fans are calling her inappropriate behavior towards a driver — and they’re not wrong on this one!

The 66-year-old momager became the unwanted focus of some viewer reaction on this past Thursday’s most recent episode of The Kardahians on Hulu. And it got so bad, Kris’ daughter Khloé Kardashian even felt like she had to call her out in the moment. Good work, Khlo-money!

So, first, the context. In the most recent episode of the family’s show, Kris and Khloé can be seen in the back seat of a car. The pair are talking when the momager decides they need a little bit more privacy for their conversation. So, without looking up from her phone, Kris yells up to the driver in the front seat, saying:

“Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?”

Clearly deciding she needed a private moment right then and there, Kris continued, asking the unseen driver to raise the window partition between the front and back seats, too:

“I just wanna do something real quick, thank you. Is his window rolled up?”

At this point, Kris’ 37-year-old daughter chimes in. After getting off a FaceTime call in the nearby seat, Khloé turns to the privacy-requesting Kris and notes that while they may be taken care of in front, the back of the car is still an issue:

“Yes, but the trunk is open.”

Without missing a beat, Kris screams:

“Close the trunk!!”

Taken aback by Kris’ super-short fuse, Khloé calls her out, saying to her mother:

“So you’re yelling at the f**king guy?”

Ever the sweetheart, the Revenge Body host takes it upon herself to intervene. Rolling down her own window, Khloé asks the driver to close the trunk — in a MUCH nicer way:

“Sir, would you close the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much.”

Turning back to her mother, Khloé admonishes her:

“It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

Fed up at this point, Kris replies quickly to end the conversation:

“I know.”

Yikes!

Not a good look for the family matriarch!

Immediately after the scene dropped on the streaming service, fans jumped in the comments to call out Kris themselves — and to back Khloé for her attempt at decency and politeness! Here are just a few of the many, many Twitter reactions to Kris’ controversial address:

“her privilege just jumped out. that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you… so cringe!” “Ohh I love Kris Jenner BUT the way she shouted ‘Close the trunk’ to the driver? The mask slipped. Khloe telling her she was rude I did like though, for all the s**t she gets she’s always been the most down to Earth” “watching Kris Jenner yell at the driver to get out of the car and close the trunk just so they can have a convo is really cringey. like, you do know that these people are paid to be discrete, right? like, even if you don’t trust them, show some respect.” “take a step back and remember respect is for everyone, not just the privileged.” “Lol @KrisJenner telling the guy to close the trunk really showed us how much of Karen she really is” “Wouldn’t have blamed the guy one bit if he had walked away, without closing the trunk while holding up both middle fingers. You just know she’s a million times worse when cameras are not on.” “The way Kris Jenner rudely demanded the driver get out and close the trunk reminded me why I quit the service industry. Having money does not mean you can treat people like that honey.” “the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people”

Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

Do viewers have a point here?! Should the momager have been more tactful and measured in her request for privacy?! Either way, good on Khloé for reminding her that manners matter!

Sound OFF with your take on Kris’ controversial behavior down in the comments (below)…

