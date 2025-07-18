Kate Beckinsale's Heartbreak Continues -- She Announces Her Mother Has Died After Cancer Battle

Kate Beckinsale has some heartbreaking news.

The 51-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Thursday that her mom, Judy Loe, passed away two days ago at 78 years old. So sad. In the tribute, Kate said she did not “want to post this” but felt like she needed to since she had to register a death certificate that she knows “will soon become public record.” The Pearl Harbor star added:

“She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering.”

Kate didn’t reveal her cause of death. However, fans know Judy was battling stage 4 cancer over the past year after the Van Helsing alum revealed the upsetting news on Instagram in July 2024.

While the post features pictures of her mother throughout the years, Kate noted she has “not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.” It is understandably too painful for her right now. But her mom meant so much to her, something you can tell by her emotional tribute. Kate continued:

“I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone . I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life ,the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much , believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear .”

Concluding the post, Kate penned this gut-wrenching message:

“Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry.”

Oof. Our hearts just break for Kate. You can see the full tribute (below):

It has been a tough year for Kate, between the sudden loss of her stepfather, health problems amid her grief, and now this. She has endured so much. We’re sending a ton of love to Kate. And may her momma rest in peace.

