Kate Beckinsale Blasts Troll's Comment About Her Weight -- With Heartbreaking Details About Her Medical Condition!

Kate Beckinsale is way past sugar coating things for her followers.

The Underworld star has had anything but an easy year… From her “soulmate cat of almost 19 years” passing away, to her stepdad Roy Battersby also tragically passing after a “brief period of illness,” to a lengthy and mysterious hospital stay of her own. Oh, and not to mention all the body shamers! But she’s over it! All of it! No more holding back!

On Monday, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to rile critics up with yet another barely-there outfit. This time, it included a cropped t-shirt, pink panties, knee high platform boots, and a bow in her hair. She said in the video:

“Some, not all, but of a few of my followers can get themselves really upset that they don’t feel I’m doing enough age-appropriate things, so I thought I’d let them kick off their week with a little stab of joy.”

Watch (below):

And one commenter got “really upset,” just as she suspected, writing under the post:

“Go do some squats @katebeckinsale I think ur ass ran away”

But she wasn’t having it! Addressing her changed appearance, Kate responded:

“No, actually, I watched my stepfather die quite shockingly, my mother has stage 4 cancer, and I lost a lot of weight from stress and grief, quite quickly”

Poor Kate! And that’s not all… She ALSO talked about her six-week hospital stay:

“And then I was in hospital for six weeks because the grief had burned a hole in my esophagus which made me vomit copious amounts of blood, and I found eating very hard”

How awful… And so excruciating! The mom of one concluded:

“I just worked very very hard on a movie that was actually quite triggering because it also involved the theme of the death of my father so l’m not really concerned about what you think about my ass. Maybe you should worry about your own f**king ass. I suggest shoving something up it — like a large pineapple or a brick”

DAMN!

This isn’t the first time Kate has gotten honest about her hospital stay, as she revealed in another IG comment back in May that she sustained a Mallory-Weiss tear. But seriously, at this point, people need to leave her alone! She’s been through enough! Thoughts??

[Images via Kate Beckinsale/Instagram & The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]