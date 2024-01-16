Kate Beckinsale Confirms Death Of Her Stepfather In Emotional Posts: 'I Am So Sorry'

Kate Beckinsale is mourning the loss of her stepfather.

On Monday, the Underworld actress painfully confirmed to her Instagram followers that her stepfather Roy Battersby, who’s best known for directing British TV shows like Between the Lines, Cracker, and Inspector Morse, has sadly passed away at the age of 87.

Related: Matthew Perry Honored At The Emmys With Emotional Friends Reference

In his obituary, which Kate shared on her Story, it was revealed that his death was the result of a “brief period of illness” — though said illness was not specifically detailed. Read (below):

“It is with great sorrow that the family of film and television director Roy Battersby announce the news of his recent death after a brief period of illness. He passed away peacefully on 10 January 2024, in Los Angeles surrounded by family, aged 87. Funeral will be held in London, details to follow.”

So sad!

The 50-year-old also shared a video of her late father figure, who was married to her mother Judy Loe, speaking about growing up during World War II. She wrote in the caption:

“I have no words yet . Thank you @katebeckinsale_slovakia2 for making this beautiful thing . I fought for you with everything I had . Oh Roy I am so sorry I lost”

Just last week, Kate shared a carousel of photos from her time at the 2024 Golden Globes, which ended with her in a hospital room still done up in her awards dress. She wrote:

“Golden globes 2024 start to end @goldenglobes @cbstv”

See (below):

The following Thursday, January 11, Kate posted a black square to her IG, with no caption — something followers took as a sign Roy had passed. Sadly it seems that was exactly correct as he’d passed the previous day.

Our hearts are with Kate and all of Roy’s loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace.

[Images via Kate Beckinsale/Instagram & Vanity Fair/YouTube]