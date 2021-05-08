Woman Who Leaked Viral Call-Out Video Of Matthew Perry Gets KICKED OFF Raya!

Kate Haralson, who recently called out Matthew Perry for matching with her on Raya when she was only 19, has officially been booted off the exclusive dating app!

In case you missed it, the TikTok star went viral after she posted a private video call to the social media platform to talk about how older men in Hollywood are “taking advantage” of younger women on these sites. However, she has now been removed from the membership-only service for breaching their privacy guidelines. Haralson told Page Six on Friday:

“I should have expected that would happen. I feel fine about it. I never really used it anymore anyways.”

It definitely should not come as a surprise as the company’s “Removal of a Member” guideline states:

“Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioral standards and respect for other users isn’t required.”

We can pretty much assume Raya had to make an example out of Kate to make sure none of their illustrious members jumped ship and left the app for good. Even so, they should probably recognize that this still doesn’t stop anyone from recording or posting about their dating app adventures with celebrities. Also, it seems a little shady to kick someone off for calling out a legit issue. Just saying!

In the since-deleted video, Kate claimed the pair matched on Raya in May of last year. The now 20-year-old shared the footage of their FaceTime chat on Thursday with the caption:

“When you match with Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he FaceTimes you and plays 20 questions with you.”

The visual went on to show them playing the game with the then 50-year-old Friends alum asking at one point in the flirty exchange:

“Am I as old as your dad?”

Of course, the topic of their age difference made the woman uncomfortable. She previously told Page Six about how cringeworthy the question had been, saying:

“I don’t think he minded that. It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

Ultimately, Kate told the outlet she decided to post about their conversation roughly a year later as a warning for other women who venture onto these apps, explaining:

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

But as we mentioned before, the personal assistant has since taken down the clip as she felt bad for sharing the personal chat and noted how he still seems like a “nice guy.” She then added:

“I just did it more for the joke of it, which sounds mean, but I didn’t think anything of it. I thought it was more so innocent and harmless. Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

Okay, Perezcious readers, do you think Kate should have been kicked off Raya for exposing Matthew for talking to younger women? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kate Haralson/Instagram & Matthew Perry/Instagram]