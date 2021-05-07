Chrissy Teigen Has A BRUTAL Take On These 'Creepy' Leaked Celebrity Raya Videos!

It’s days like this we are so happy to have Chrissy Teigen back on Twitter.

Thankfully after her brief absence from the forum, the Cravings author is back and able to weigh in on the most important social issues of our time. In this case? Celebrity dudes getting outed for trying to hook up on Raya.

In case you somehow missed it, Ben Affleck was trending this week after a woman named Nivine Jay posted a video the Argo star sent her. They had matched on Raya, but she had assumed it was a fake account — so he was apparently trying to prove it was him. Quite a few folks dragged Affleck for what they saw as “creepy” behavior (though we saw plenty saying that video would have worked on them!).

A couple days later we got a second leaked Raya vid, this time of Matthew Perry flirting with and inviting over a 19-year-old he had matched with (he was 50 at the time). This one was worse because the Friends star was just a few months out from proposing to his girlfriend. (Though it’s possible they were on a break at the time — unclear so far.)

The TikTok “star” who outed Perry also got plenty of backlash, as she admitted in an interview to Page Six, saying:

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

One could certainly argue in her case, she matched with him — this was a two-way street here. Yet, as she said, she had no intention of meeting up with Perry and video chatted with him just for the lols. And then she apparently saved the video for a year?? Hmm… Like we said, this is some messy stuff. If you’re wondering where to fall on this controversial subject, Chrissy has you covered. She tweeted her harsh verdict on Thursday, judging:

“I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on raya but it’s tacky to release private messages. Ya both wrong, congrats”

Ha! What a galaxy brain take! Man, why’d Quibi ever cancel Chrissy’s Court?? Oh, right, Quibi stopped existing…

What do YOU think about these Raya videos being leaked? One thing is for sure — it seems to be open season, so if you’re thinking of messaging any of the many non-celebs on the app, we’d recommend you think twice there.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Nivine Jay/kittynichole/TikTok.]