Did Matthew Perry Just Get Busted Cheating On His Fiancée By Messaging 19-Year-Old In Leaked Raya Video?

Well, this is a bit more complicated than the Ben Affleck video…

Just days after the Justice League star went viral for a video he sent to a woman on Raya proving it was him, a young TikTok star has already given us our next big leak from the “celebrity” dating app: Matthew Perry.

Only this time, it might be quite a bit worse…

It started when TikToker Kate Haralson (who goes by the user name @kittynichole) posted a video with the caption:

“When you match w Matthew Perry as a joke on a dating app and he facetimes you and plays 20 questions with you “

In the short vid, she showed a snippet of a video conversation with the Friends star in which he smiles and giddily flirts with her while playing 20 Questions. Haralson, despite playing along, apparently was never interested for real. Why? Well, because she was only 19 years old, and Perry was 50 at the time.

Talking to Page Six on Thursday about why she chose to post the private conversation, she explains:

“A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of.”

Haralson, now 20, says Perry knew exactly how big the age difference was and even allegedly asked her, “Am I as old as your dad?” at one point. She says:

“I don’t think he minded that. It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was.”

The personal assistant lives in Los Angeles and could actually have met up with Perry in person, and she says he tried, suggesting to her:

“Maybe one day you can get a COVID test and come over.”

However, she wasn’t into it. She tells the outlet she doesn’t even “ever talk to older guys” but thought it “would be funny.”

One might assume this was because she’s a huge Friends fan — but she claims she’s never seen the show. So… was it going to be funny because of the age gap? Was her plan to laugh at his desperation or something? Not sure we get it, tbh.

As far as posting the video a whole year later, she says it was the Affleck vid that inspired her:

“Honestly, I never really had any intention of posting it, but then I saw that one video, and thought, ‘Oh, this would be funny.’ I didn’t expect it to blow up as fast as it did.”

She has since deleted the video, saying she thinks Perry seems like a “nice guy” that doesn’t deserve the negative attention he’s getting from it. Honestly we don’t know what she expected. Especially since she also seems to be saying she had a bit of a point to make:

“Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls.”

OK, so we imagine quite a few folks are going to be unnerved by the age gap, as Haralson says she was. But we can’t help think about something else: Matthew Perry is engaged to be married!

Since at least 2019, the Emmy nominee has been dating a woman named Molly Hurwitz. By the time we first learned about it, they had been together for months, so we don’t even know how long they’ve been seeing one another. What we do know is that they are currently engaged. Perry broke the news himself to People last November, telling them:

“I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

This video was, according to Haralson, recorded a year ago, in May of 2020. So… was he cheating? Meeting young girls on Raya??

Well, maybe… maybe not. Because, and we could not make this up, there are reports the couple broke up briefly in 2020 before getting back together and putting a ring on it. That’s right, we can’t be certain, but it is quite possible…

THEY WERE ON A BREAK!

Does that make this OK? Well, that is the eternal question, isn’t it? What do YOU think about Matthew Perry facetiming with a teen last year? And her posting it??

