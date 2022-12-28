Kate Hudson Pokes Fun At Her Own Love Life As Wedding Kiiiinda Approaches

Kate Hudson is opening up about her upcoming wedding plans — and poking a little fun at her past relationships, too!

On Wednesday’s episode of This Morning, the 43-year-old was asked about her wedding plans with her fiancé, alt rocker Danny Fujikawa. Turns out a little over a year of engagement isn’t enough time for the couple to make up their minds on what they’d like to do:

“It’s been a while now, I just haven’t planned the wedding. I don’t even know where I am right now — I’m kidding.”

Luckily the Almost Famous star confirmed she did, in fact, know where she was. She also clarified she and Danny know where they are, too — and it’s a good place!

They’re just so happy, they’re not too worried about ironing out all the details of their marriage yet:

“I go back and forth, I go ‘do I really want a big wedding?’ We’re so happy – it’s not the first thing I need.”

Aww, we’re thrilled they’re so happy together! And don’t worry, the wedding is definitely still on:

“And we also don’t know where we’re gonna do it. But it will happen.”

The actress added a big, fancy wedding isn’t really a “golden ticket” to her anyway:

“I’ve been there before. I’ve got kids with three different dads. It’s not really the golden ticket, a wedding.”

Ha! We love when a celeb is so self aware!

As you might know, the Almost Famous actress was married to The Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson from 2000 to 2007, sharing son Ryder, 18. From 2011 to 2014 she was married to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and they share a son Bingham, 11. She began dating Danny in 2016 and in 2018 they welcomed daughter Rani, 4, before getting engaged in September of last year.

Yeah, it definitely won’t be easy working it around so many different schedules to plan a wedding! Especially when you’re juggling not only the parents’ big careers, but kids with busy schedules, too! Kate has been pretty busy herself with Netflix‘s Glass Onion, which she revealed to the hosts she was determined to land a role in:

“When we found out they were doing a second one [after Knives Out], I was like gonna barrel Ryan Johnson‘s door down, I was like ‘I want in’. He puts together the best dinner parties together you could imagine. We were really locked down together because of Covid. It was right at the peak of Delta so we couldn’t go anywhere. We’d rent out a bar, do murder mysteries and then have parties. That’s how we kept entertained.”

You can ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

