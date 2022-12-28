OMG Paula Abdul Made Herself Look Like A TEENAGER With Too Much Photoshop!

What is going on here?!

Paula Abdul looks completely unrecognizable in these new photos! Fans may have been caught up with Kim Kardashian’s punk rock outfit at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party last week, but it turns out our attention should have been on the 60-year-old singer! Or should we say the 16-year-old singer??

On Sunday, the performer took to her Instagram to share a series of photos taken at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s festive evening. But, um, she went a little too overboard with the Facetune and looks completely unrecognizable — not to mention WAY younger!

Related: Paula Abdul Has Had Enough Of Her ‘Too Big’ Breast Implants!

In the snapshots, Paula posed alongside celebs like Heidi Klum, Jaclyn Smith, Paris Hilton, and RHOBH’s Crystal Kung Minkoff while rocking a sparkling green dress. Unfortunately, she looked a little bit too good in the pics — causing fans to call her out on the major photoshop fail! You have to see these for yourself (below)!

Um, did Santa bring her a time machine? She looks decades younger! Hundreds of fans thought so, too, writing in the comment section:

“This looks like a completely different person” “Wow. I don’t understand this. Everyone knows what you actually look like. The amount of editing here is embarrassingly obvious” “Making yourself look 50 instead of 60 is one thing, but making yourself look 12 is a whole different story. You don’t need to do this” “holy s**t!! She looks like a little girl”

Several others suggested Paula had been replaced by an imposter. LOLz! They teased:

“Who is this?” “Where is Paula” “Someone stole Paula’s Insta..that’s an entirely different face!”

LMFAO!

They’re not wrong! Especially in the photo with Kathy (above, inset), she totally looks like a teenager!!

Related: Jessie James Decker Addresses Kids’ Abs Amid Photoshop Accusations!

And let’s not get it twisted, the Opposites Attract songstress usually looks amazing for her age, so why the need for so much editing?? There was no need to go so overboard with photoshop! Plenty of fans felt this way, too, writing:

“you should be proud to age gracefully” “Why do you need these extreme filters! You’re making young girls and women feel that they need filters that they can’t be proud of themselves the way they are and that’s very very sad!” “Please calm down on the photoshopping. Your gorgeous without it. No need to set false expectations/reality”

Just for the record, this is what she looked like at the Macy‘s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November — versus at the Christmas party a month later:

Uhhh, yup. There’s a BIG difference! As of now, Paula hasn’t addressed the photoshop catastrophe. We wonder if Kathy will come to her defense as she did for Kim?! We’ll have to wait and see! In the meantime, were U fooled by the editing? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Today/YouTube & Paula Abdul/Instagram]