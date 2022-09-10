Trisha Paytas Addresses Wild Conspiracy Theory That They Gave Birth To A Reincarnation Of Queen Elizabeth!

Trisha Paytas wants to clear the air about the wild conspiracy theory that took over the internet earlier this week. What is the theory, you ask? That they’d given birth to the reincarnation of Queen Elizabeth II. Yeah, you read that right…

In case you missed it, the odd rumor started when the controversial social media influencer tweeted on Wednesday that they were one centimeter dilated. The following day, it was sadly announced by Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth passed away hours after doctors shared they were “concerned” for her health. So naturally, given the timing, the internet went into a frenzy with the idea that the 96-year-old monarch would be reincarnated as Trisha’s baby. See some of the reactions (below):

trisha paytas: there’s something wrong with my baby

doctors: what is it?

trisha: https://t.co/t4NJikttkM — adriana (@basedfemcel2000) September 8, 2022

you’re laughing. queen elizabeth is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you’re laughing. — angie ????‍☠️????????‍♀️ kraken era (@vloggertaika) September 8, 2022

trisha paytas’ baby in 10 years pic.twitter.com/dqTmNPgirf — matt (@mattxiv) September 8, 2022

The memes online got so out of hand that the 34-year-old YouTuber had to hop on TikTok Friday to confirm that she was, in fact, still pregnant and thus did not give birth to the reincarnation of Her Majesty. Trisha admitted in the video that they felt “embarrassed” to see their name trending with the late monarch, saying:

“Yesterday on the internet, I, for some reason, was trending. And I was so scared because I’ve been trying to stay out of drama and everything, and I realized the ultimate internet troll got trolled. And not in a good way. This was attention I did not want.”

The OnlyFans model went on to explain they did not address the rumors when it went viral because it “felt weird to say anything about anything for a number of reasons” and would’ve been in “poor taste” given a family is grieving right now:

“There was a great tragedy, it felt weird. I’m a millennial so I felt weird that people were meme-ing this death. I didn’t want to make it about me. I’m so sorry to the royal family that my name was even trending under the Queen’s, I was just so embarrassed.”

Trisha also noted they “felt like a disappointment” telling anyone who reached out to them with congratulations about the baby’s birth that they were still pregnant before emphasizing to fans:

“But I did not have my baby and there is no reincarnation of the Queen in my baby.”

The mom-to-be also shared that beyond feeling uncomfortable with the situation, the conspiracy made them “sad” for their daughter:

“My baby is not even born and she’s just like this joke of the internet. Please be kind to my baby. She deserves love and respect.”

Over on Instagram, Trisha also over their “condolences to the royal family,” adding:

“It’s very disheartening to hear of the Queen’s passing.”

Trisha then let everyone know they’ll make announcement about the birth when it happens. You can ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

This was one of the strangest conspiracy theories we’ve ever heard… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

