Katharine McPhee & David Foster Welcome First Baby Together!

It’s official! Katharine McPhee and her husband David Foster are parents!

No name revealed yet, but their rep made the exciting announcement on their behalf to People on Wednesday, sharing:



“Katharine McPhee and David Foster have welcomed a healthy baby boy. Mom, Dad and son are all doing wonderfully.”

Congrats!!

This marks David’s sixth child altogether (he currently has five daughters from his former marriages, including three with Rebecca Dyer and one with musician B.J. Cook). He was also noticeably linked to Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid before marrying Katharine in June 2019.

Pregnancy speculations first sparked in October after the 71-year-old and his wife were seen shopping for baby clothes — a tell-tale sign that a little tot would be arriving soon! After, sources confirmed the baby news with ET, stating:

“Katharine and David are expecting their first child together and the couple is very excited. Katharine and David discussed having kids early on and were on the same page.”

But without word from the new parents themselves, the announcement still felt a little uncertain until the Netflix sitcom star shared a sneaky clue on her Instagram Stories just days later! Posting a video of a boozy care package she received from Aperol Spritz (how do we get on that mailing list btw?), the 36-year-old teased:

“I won’t be drinking this for a while. Wink, wink. But I’m so excited.”

Seriously — “wink, wink”?? Naturally, we all freaked out a little bit!! The vocalist followed up with a bunch of adorable photos showing off her baby bump, including one outside the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel (below)!

The news, as happy as it was, did come at a bit of a controversial time for the American Idol Season 5 runner-up. In September, Jezebel reported that it appeared the popular singer may be a Republican, given that “a self-employed singer named Katharine McPhee who lives in Los Angeles donated a total of $500 to the NRSC” in 2020.

Not a great look coming from a performer who had cultivated what appeared to be an inclusive environment for her many queer stans, whom she often affectionately referred to as “my gay boys.” McPhee has yet to address the controversy, and who knows if she ever will at this point now that she has a little one to look after!

Regardless, many congratulations to the Smash alum and her hubby on the healthy arrival of their kiddo! We cannot wait to see all the cute outfits the new mom and dad handpicked for their adorable baby, and wonder what the older half-siblings think of the new addition!

