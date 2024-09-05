Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Katy Perry Shares NSFW Details Of Bedroom Acts With Orlando Bloom -- And Shades Exes! Andy Cohen Praises BFF John Mayer’s Letter Slamming ‘Demeaning’ Romance Question!  John Mayer Reads Award-Winning Journalist To Filth Over Andy Cohen Romance Question -- And Writer Responds!! Andy Cohen Finally Directly Addresses THOSE John Mayer Romance Rumors, And... Swifties Think Taylor Swift's New Song The Manuscript Is About... John Mayer?! See The Evidence! Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Is STILL Fanning Those John Mayer Hookup Rumors! Scheana Shay Kept Ages-Old Receipts On Her Alleged John Mayer Hookups?? John Mayer Reportedly Denies Scheana Shay's Past Group Romp Claim -- He's 'Annoyed' & Wants 'Nothing To Do With Her'! Scheana Shay Hints She Once Had A Super Racy Group Romp With THIS Celebrity! John Mayer Complains The SNL Cast Was Mean To Him! Fans Believe Travis Kelce Wore John Mayer Shirt To ‘Throw People Off’ Before Going Public With Taylor Swift Romance! John Mayer Is Dating Andy Cohen? | Perez Hilton

Katy Perry

Katy Perry Shares NSFW Details Of Bedroom Acts With Orlando Bloom -- And Shades Exes!

Katy Perry Shares NSFW Details Of Sex Life With Orlando Bloom -- & Shades Exes!

Katy Perry is spilling all the tea on her love life with Orlando Bloom! And when we say love, we mean in the absolute filthiest sense! LOLz!

In Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer spoke to host Alex Cooper about her sex life with her partner of eight years, and how it’s changed since they welcomed their little girl Daisy Bloom. Mz. Perry made it clear she keeps things pretty simple — like a reward system for doing the dishes! LOLz!

Related: Katy Finally Breaks Her Silence On Working With Controversial Dr. Luke, But…

She revealed her “love language” goes like this:

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked. I mean like literally. That is my love language.”

Ha!

Katy isn’t into all the gift-giving or flashy new things either. This momma just wants some help around the house, she can buy herself the gifts:

“I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f**king dishes. I will suck your d**k! It’s that easy.”

Simple enough! But this seems to be something special only Orlando gets, because she totally shaded her exes in another part of the pod! From Travie McCoy, to Russell Brand, to John Mayer — she had a lot to say about her past relationships. While seemingly taking aim at her nasty divorce from Russell in particular, the Woman’s World singer said:

“I’m no longer attracted to narcissists.”

Damn! And when Alex asked her about red flags, she had some strong opinions, and told the world about her least favorite traits in people:

“Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it. Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won’t just help.”

But luckily for Katy, her actor fiancé is none of these things. Through tears, she emotionally said:

“One of [Orlando’s] strengths are when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor. ‘Cause I’m usually just ‘Alpha. Alpha.’ I’m like ‘Testosterone. Testosterone. I don’t need any help.’ But actually I do need help. I do need a partner. I went on a guided a journey the other day, and for a strong as I am, I was like, no I do need. I do have needs, and I do need help sometimes.”

Still going strong after all these years, it seems! And when he’s a fantastic support system for her? Emotionally? Well, he’s gonna get his d**k sucked, that’s just how it works! See the clip (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 04, 2024 17:32pm PDT

Share This