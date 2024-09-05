Katy Perry Shares NSFW Details Of Bedroom Acts With Orlando Bloom -- And Shades Exes!

Katy Perry is spilling all the tea on her love life with Orlando Bloom! And when we say love, we mean in the absolute filthiest sense! LOLz!

In Wednesday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer spoke to host Alex Cooper about her sex life with her partner of eight years, and how it’s changed since they welcomed their little girl Daisy Bloom. Mz. Perry made it clear she keeps things pretty simple — like a reward system for doing the dishes! LOLz!

She revealed her “love language” goes like this:

“If I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d**k sucked. I mean like literally. That is my love language.”

Katy isn’t into all the gift-giving or flashy new things either. This momma just wants some help around the house, she can buy herself the gifts:

“I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f**king dishes. I will suck your d**k! It’s that easy.”

Simple enough! But this seems to be something special only Orlando gets, because she totally shaded her exes in another part of the pod! From Travie McCoy, to Russell Brand, to John Mayer — she had a lot to say about her past relationships. While seemingly taking aim at her nasty divorce from Russell in particular, the Woman’s World singer said:

“I’m no longer attracted to narcissists.”

Damn! And when Alex asked her about red flags, she had some strong opinions, and told the world about her least favorite traits in people:

“Anyone that is constantly changing the goal post, or pulling the rug out from you emotionally. Not it. Anyone that says they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that won’t just help.”

But luckily for Katy, her actor fiancé is none of these things. Through tears, she emotionally said:

“One of [Orlando’s] strengths are when I crumble, he can step in and be that anchor. ‘Cause I’m usually just ‘Alpha. Alpha.’ I’m like ‘Testosterone. Testosterone. I don’t need any help.’ But actually I do need help. I do need a partner. I went on a guided a journey the other day, and for a strong as I am, I was like, no I do need. I do have needs, and I do need help sometimes.”

Still going strong after all these years, it seems! And when he’s a fantastic support system for her? Emotionally? Well, he’s gonna get his d**k sucked, that’s just how it works! See the clip (below):

