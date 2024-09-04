Katy Perry Finally Breaks Her Silence On Working With The Controversial Dr. Luke, But...

Katy Perry has broken her silence on working with Dr. Luke.

The singer sat down with Alex Cooper on Wednesday’s edition of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and of course, she had to chat about all the controversy that has surrounded her new single Woman’s World. You know, the female empowerment song she made with Dr. Luke, who has faced very public sexual assault allegations from Kesha amid a decade-long dispute that was finally settled last year.

Her controversial choice of collaborator for the new song kicked off her comeback to a rocky start as the internet lit up with criticisms. In the new podcast interview, the former American Idol judge addressed the backlash, saying somewhat cryptically:

“I understand that it started a lot of conversations.”

Conversations?? Uh, okay. We see you trying to downplay this! Orlando Bloom‘s partner quickly defended herself, adding:

“And he was one of many collaborators that I collaborated with.”

The Fireworks crooner famously worked with Dr. Luke on her first chart-topping track I Kissed a Girl in 2008. He was also involved in her other mega-hits like Teenage Dream, California Gurls, Wide Awake, and Roar. So, to some, it seemed like Katy was turning to Luke again in an effort to relive her glory days — while ignoring the red flags surrounding the producer (who has denied all the allegations against him, FWIW). But she’s now clapping back at that narrative by arguing that all the music comes from her, and not her many collaborators. She explained:

“But the reality is it comes from me. The truth is I wrote these songs from my experience of my whole life going through this metamorphosis, and he was one of the people to help facilitate all that — one of the writers, one of the producers.”

As for this particular song, she said the experience of writing and recording Woman’s World was very feminine, adding:

“I am speaking from my own experience. When I speak about Woman’s World, I speak about feeling so empowered now as a mother, as a woman, giving birth, creating life, creating another set of organs, a brain, a heart. I created a whole-ass heart and I did it. I’m still doing it. And I’m still a matriarch. And feeling really grounded in that, that’s where I’m speaking from.”

#Deflection! LOLz!

Obviously, becoming a parent is incredible and we get why she’d be inspired! But the allegations made against this particular producer are very disturbing. Sure, he denied everything and he was never charged, but these claims were coming from Katy’s former friend. Was he really the right person to get behind this track in the context of all that?!

At the end of the day, it doesn’t seem like Katy cares what listeners think — and something she said at the tail end of this explanation drove that home. She urged:

“All of this was several different collaborators, people that I’ve collaborated with from the past, from Teenage Dream era, all of that.”

She may not be saying it outright, but it sure sounds like the 39-year-old was mainly focused on making hits — regardless of who she had to team up with! Why else would she turn to those behind some of her biggest songs??

That said, she also insisted that she’s only releasing new music out of pure passion, concluding:

“I don’t feel like I have to make music. I don’t feel like I have to prove anything. I’m doing it now from a place of celebration and love.”

But is she only saying this because the music isn’t taking off in the way she hoped?? Hmm. The Grammy winner had weeks to come up with something to say about all this drama, and this is all she’s got? TBH, it doesn’t sound like the pop star regrets anything!!

Hear her break her silence on this hot topic (below):

Katy Perry explains why she worked with Dr. Luke for new album ‘143’ on ‘Call Her Daddy.’ https://t.co/3oPkPBLf3j — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2024

Where do U stand on this, Perezcious readers? Does Katy’s collaboration with Dr. Luke bother you? Or are you able to separate the producer from the music? Sound OFF (below)…

