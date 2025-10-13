Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Are 'Constantly In Contact' As Romance Heats Up!

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are falling hard for each other.

For a while there, the pop star and the former Canadian Prime Minister’s relationship seemed pretty up in the air… They were spotted together in July, but then rumors started flooding in that they’d “cooled” things down. We eventually heard that Justin just wanted to keep things more private, but that all went out the window over the weekend when photos emerged of them getting all hot and bothered on a yacht!

So what does it mean for their relationship?? Well, they’re DEFINITELY in a sweet spot despite busy work schedules!

On Monday, The Sun reported that the pair are “constantly in contact” as Katy moves forward with her Lifetimes Tour:

“They haven’t been able to spend a lot of time together as she’s on tour, but they’re constantly in contact — always FaceTiming and messaging each other.”

They were DEFINITELY in contact on that yacht together! LOLz!

As we reported, after the photos emerged, Justin’s ex-wife Sophie Trudeau shared an inneresting message about “love,” which you can read in full HERE.

It’s hard not to imagine she’s thinking about her ex moving on, right??

What are YOUR thoughts on Katy and Justin’s relationship?? Let us know in the comments down below!

