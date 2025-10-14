Justin Trudeau Is The One Who's Been 'Pursuing' Katy Perry Aggressively!

Justin Trudeau has been coming at her like a Wild Horse!

According to an insider for People on Monday, the former Canadian Prime Minister is so obsessed with his new love interest Katy Perry! Allegedly, he’s been doing all the chasing from the get-go, even if she wasn’t sure at first:

“When she first hung out with Justin, she wasn’t looking to date, but they stayed in touch. They have many shared interests and a lot of talk about, but Katy was navigating too many things to even think about dating then.”

The source went on to say her 53-year-old beau has “been pursuing her since” they first hung out together in Montreal this summer! He’s been putting in the work:

“He even flew to California to see her during a tour break. They have an easy connection. She finds him attractive. He’s been very respectful.”

His “respectful” pursuits must’ve worked wonders, because now he’s locking lips with his new 40-year-old pop princess!

[Image via Justin Trudeau/Katy Perry/Instagram]