Katy Perry Has Some Very Real Thoughts About Motherhood — MUST READ!

Katy Perry knows what’s up!

Just a few days away from successfully completing her first month as a new mom to infant daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, the Firework singer has some very important thoughts to share about motherhood! We can only hope everyone — voters, especially — reads them and thinks about what it takes to be a new mom!!!

Related: Katy Gets Restraining Order Against Horrifying Alleged Stalker

The 35-year-old Santa Barbara-born pop star logged on to Twitter last night to share four very important tweets with her 108 million (!) followers on the platform. And as you’ll see as you read through her tweets about motherhood and its commitment (below), she ain’t lying!!!

Perry opened up Thursday night by explaining moms are still people who need to make a living!

“Popular misconception: being a mom isn’t a full time job.”

She then realized this was going to be a thread and added a “Part 2” explaining just how time-consuming motherhood really is in the early stages of an infant’s life:

“When a mom finally goes back to work (whatever profession they do) it’s not like they been coming from months of ‘time off…’ She’s coming from a full time job… of being a mom, lol.”

“Call your mom and tell her you love and appreciate her and advocate for paid family leave,” Perry added in a third section of her message to the world, before finishing it with a flourish, writing:

“Part 4. I love my job.”

Awwww!

Talk about speaking the truth!

And advocating for paid family leave… seriously! Can we make that, like, a thing in this country?! Republicans always talk about being pro-life and for family values — so why not let young lives flourish by allowing mom and dad to be around during the formative months after birth?!

Related: Here Are My Thoughts On Katy Perry’s New Album!

Anyways, politics aside, it’s clear parenting has been an eye-opening experience for both the pop princess and her fiancé, actor and part-time pirate Orlando Bloom. The 43-year-old film star already has some experience as a dad, too, with 9-year-old son Flynn, so he’s likely been helping out quite a bit as Katy navigates motherhood for the first time!

The couple is laying low in Perry’s hometown of Santa Barbara alongside Daisy Dove, opting to cherish every special moment with their little girl! After all, they grow up so fast and before you know it, these times will have flown by and it’ll be suddenly back to “normal” life for the new mom and dad. Even other A-listers like Taylor Swift have gotten in on the infant’s first moments, sending sweet and meaningful gifts to Katy’s family to commemorate the life-changing event!

So happy to see parenthood agrees with Perry! What do U make of her adjustment to being a new mom, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Katy Perry/Twitter]