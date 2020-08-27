Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Welcome Their Daughter — Meet Daisy Dove Bloom!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents of a baby girl, y’all!!

Late Wednesday night, UNICEF had the honor of announcing the couple’s news — and it’s all too cute!

The account shared the following, including a name reveal (Daisy Dove Bloom!) AND the first teeny tiny glimpse of the Teenage Dream singer’s daughter!

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀

As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your :hearts: can bloom with generosity.⠀

Gratefully-⠀

Katy & Orlando.”⠀

In case you didn’t know, The United Nations Children’s Fund is an agency responsible for providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. We adore Katy and Orly’s statement, and LOVE that although this is a cheery time for them, they must call attention to those less fortunate. Hearts of gold, these two!

See he full post (below)!

As you’ll recall, the Smile songstress first hinted at her pregnancy when she dropped a teaser for her Never Worn White music video where she could be seen cradling what appeared to be a baby bump! And it turns out, she did have a bun in the oven! Shortly after the full music vid was released, the 35-year-old followed up with an Instagram Live to clue her fans in on all the baby goodness:

“There’s a lot that will be happing this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

AKA a new album!! How exciting!!

She also shared at the time how excited she Orly were:

“I am excited. We’re excited and happy and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s…I guess that’s how I speak to you. That’s how we speak together to each other.”

Aww, so awesome!! As you’re likely aware, Bloom is already a trained daddy to his 9-year-old son Flynn Christopher Bloom, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. We’re sure Flynn is super excited about his little sis!! After the news broke in early March, fans quickly realized that Miz Perry had been hiding her pregnancy for some time with her fashion choices! And she soon after shared with Ryan Seacrest during an interview how hard it was to keep it in. Literally! Katy joked at the time:

“I’m excited for it. It’s not the lead single off of the next record — it’s like a way for me to tell people I’m not fat, I’m just pregnant!”

While we may have found out through her dreamy music vid, Perry’s plans to tell her family and friends were actually foiled by none other than her mom! She told SiriusXM‘s Mikey Piff:

“I actually kind of put the news on a wine label and I was doing it by either bringing a bottle of wine with a bespoke label that said it… I would bring it to a dinner or something or I’d give it as a gift to a friend, like here’s a nice bottle of wine, but then they’d get the reaction later.”

But it was “ruined” when her momma got a little too nosey:

“My mom, it was so weird, I didn’t get the chance to do it. She just came over and was looking at my wine—and she never does—and she was like, ‘What is this?’ And that’s how it happened.”

We’re sure her pregnancy was on the stressful side due to the coronavirus, which also impacted the couple’s wedding plans, but we’re so glad Daisy is here happy and healthy. Who knew KP teased us with that gorg name when she dropped a single of the same moniker off her forthcoming album! LOVES IT!

