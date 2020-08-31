Katy Perry Poses In Postpartum Underwear & Pumping Bra Days After Arrival Of Daughter Daisy Bloom!

Katy Perry‘s look for the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards this year was a bit different from years past!

Just days after the arrival of her baby girl Daisy Dove Bloom, the first time momma shared a hilariously real snap to her Instagram Story on Sunday evening as her peers in the music biz got glam for the award show.

Along with her photo, she added credits for her bathroom mirror selfie, including a pumping bustier by Medela, postpartum undies by Frida Mom, and “hair n makeup by: exhaustion.” LOLz! She also set the image to play her new song, Not The End Of The World, off of her album Smile, which was released late last week.

As you’re likely aware, the arrival of Miz Perry’s first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom was announced on her social media on August 26. Along with a sweet black and white photo shared by UNICEF, which Daisy’s mom and dad serve as Goodwill Ambassadors for, the new parents told the org:

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

However, they recognize how lucky they are to have had a safe birth experience which resulted in a healthy baby:

“But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.”

They concluded their message (below):

“As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.”

We hope the recovery process is going well so far, Katy!

