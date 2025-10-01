Keith Urban Has Gotten Several Tattoos For Nicole Kidman Over The Years...

Marriages come and go, but ink is forever. Keith Urban is finding that out in real time!

The country music crooner may be leaving Nicole Kidman, but he can never truly shed her from his skin! Because she’s inked in two layers deep! We’re sure you’ve noticed Keith is covered in tats! Well, it turns out a good deal of ‘em pay tribute to his wife… his now-estranged wife.

Starting off the list and perhaps most obviously, the Australian singer has “Nicole” tatted on his bicep in big, bold font. See (below):

That’ll surely take a session or two to cover up — if he chooses to go that route!

Additionally, Keith reportedly has the endearment “Babygirl” etched on the back of his neck — a nickname he started calling the Oscar winner long before she starred in a film of the same name! Nicole told W Magazine last year:

“He actually has ‘babygirl’ tattooed on the back of his neck. Keith’s not allowed to call anyone else babygirl. But now, because of the film, it’s taken on a different meaning. So he’s like, ‘No, I still have total rights over babygirl!’”

Third, Keith reportedly has “NMK” tattooed on his skin to stand for Nicole Mary Kidman — which was apparently a cover up. People reported he previously had the Latin phase “amor vincit omnia” inked, which translates to “love conquers all.” So really, Nicole conquers all! Ha! And then what? Some other woman conquers Nicole??

Lastly — that we know of — Keith apparently has “Mary” tatted on his fingers, also a nod to Nicole’s middle name. Damn, that’s a lot of tributes to have to keep looking at, long after the other ink is dry on your divorce papers…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Is Keith going to get them covered up? Or just live with it?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Rick Beato/YouTube]