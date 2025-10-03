The Real Reason Keith Urban's Guitarist Maggie Baugh Was Not At His Latest Show!

Keith Urban was missing a certain someone on stage with him during his first show since the Nicole Kidman breakup — but not for the reason you may think!

On Thursday evening, the country music artist performed at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of his High and Alive World Tour, where he still gave a sweet shoutout to his estranged wife and daughters via a slideshow at one point. While this is not new to the tour, it was a shock due to the former couple’s divorce. It’s a big deal that he kept it in! And another surprising move that night? The 57-year-old singer didn’t have his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh!

You likely know the name by now. After the news of his split from Nicole broke, we learned that Keith moved on with a much younger woman in the music business. Folks immediately looked at Maggie after finding old clips of their flirtatious onstage interactions. But now she is no longer performing with him? You may assume Maggie or Keith decided she should lie low due to the drama. However, that is not the real reason for her absence in PA this week!

Although Maggie played with Keith in Chicago last week, a source with direct knowledge told TMZ on Friday that she is NOT a member of his tour band or an opening act! What! It turns out she was only filling in for Natalie Stovall when she couldn’t perform in Chicago. And because Maggie is not part of the tour full-time, that is why she was not at Thursday’s show. So, this had nothing to do with the scandal!

It’s worth pointing out that Maggie performing with Keith was not a one-time thing! She has worked for Keith before, including during a private function in Vegas this year. She also played with his band before this current tour. So, she’s been around! But who knows if she will fill in again after their controversy?!

