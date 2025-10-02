Nicole Kidman's 'Overwhelming' Desire For Sexier Roles Played A Part In Keith Urban Split: REPORT

Now that Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are done, the whole world is trying to unpack what happened, when it happened, and why it happened to make things go so wrong with a marriage that had previously withtood the test of nearly two decades’ worth of time.

And no, it’s apparently not just Keith’s tour bus miles or the duo’s career-driven time zone differences to blame for the implosion. According to some new Nashville insiders, Nicole’s need to feel desired — on and off-screen — was the major wrecking ball in their once-golden marriage. Really???

Related: Nicole & Keith Divorce ‘Turning Dramatic’ As He Has Been Making ‘Questionable Choices’

Radar Online dropped a bombshell on Wednesday, with a source claiming that 58-year-old Kidman’s appetite for risk-taking roles and public displays of sexuality supposedly made things unbearable for her now-estranged hubby. Well, that’s a scorcher!

The insider first claimed that Nicole’s desire to, well, feel desired has supposedly kicked into overdrive of late:

“Nicole has long wanted to be viewed as desirable and full of life, but lately that drive became overwhelming. Keith found it difficult to handle, and many believe it played a big role in the split.”

Srsly?! And, uh, what exactly are we talking about here?

Well, Kidman recently took on a steamy role in Babygirl, where she plays a power-suited exec caught in a wild and submissive affair. There were multiple (multiple, multiple) simulated orgasms in that one. But this supposedly wasn’t just about acting… it was about image. Another Nashville source threw even more fuel on that fire with this eye-popping insight:

“Nicole has a reputation here for being very open about her sexuality, and she’s never tried to hide it. But when a marriage is already fragile, that kind of attention can become overwhelming. She is like a nympho when it comes to flirting as she just needs to feel needed.”

Wow…

Meanwhile, Keith was off duetting his way through a tour with 25-year-old rising country music star Maggie Baugh. The chemistry was noticeable, and the gossip followed fast. And as some whispered about that, friends say Nicole was fighting tooth and nail to hold the marriage together. A source explained to the outlet:

“Nicole never wanted the marriage to end. She kept trying to make it work, but in the end it just couldn’t be saved.”

The couple — who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14 — were last seen together in June when they tried to keep up appearances at a Nashville sporting event.

Another insider didn’t hold back, either. But in this person’s case, they claimed it was actually Nicole’s alleged “constant need for attention” which drove a wedge between the A-list pair:

“No one believes a 19-year marriage ends just over packed schedules. People here think the bigger issue was Nicole’s constant need for attention, which Keith eventually found unbearable.”

Hmmm.

Let’s not forget, these two have had such a long love story. They met in ’05, married in Sydney, and even made it through Keith’s rehab stint. But time, fame, and — er, allegedly — a need for validation can crack even the best of bonds.

And according to one last mic-drop source:

“There was real love and a long history between them, but Keith had grown weary. Nicole was looking for something he just couldn’t provide.”

Wow. Are U buying this angle on their split?!?!

Share your reactions down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MEGA/Dan Jackman/WENN]