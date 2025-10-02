Keith Urban REFUSED To Talk About Nicole Kidman In ‘Snippy’ Interview A YEAR Before Split!

Yikes. The writing really was on the wall…

Almost exactly a year before their split, Keith Urban sat for a big interview with The Times, in which he refused — several times! — to discuss his wife under any circumstances! And he was so harsh about it!

Reporter Ed Potton recalled the shocking encounter on Tuesday, remembering that the singer got “snippy” with him when he mentioned the actress during their conversation. When asked about Nicole, the vocalist got “guarded,” saying in September 2024:

“I just don’t want to give you guys a headline about my wife.”

Yeesh.

Prompted by the reporter bringing up the intervention Nicole staged at the start of their marriage, which he has thanked her for, Keith went on to complain:

“Before you know it the interview would be: ‘My wife saved my life.’ And I don’t want to go there.”

Obviously, he was trying to promote his own record, High, and it was probably annoying to often get overshadowed by his much more famous partner. But still, it’s a little harsh! Especially since he HAS credited Nicole for saving his life.

On Keith’s tone when saying this last line, the writer noted:

“He never lost his cool, but there was a sensitivity underneath the brush-off.”

Later in the chat, the 57-year-old did briefly reference the Big Little Lies star, pointing out “coming from the same place [was] very helpful” in their relationship (they’re both Aussies), adding:

“I think being in different fields was also equally helpful.”

But when the journalist took that as an opportunity to ask how he felt about A Family Affair lead’s career, he shut it down again! He insisted he’s “very” proud, before blasting the writer:

“We’ve had the best conversation about my career and my music, and I love that at the very end of this conversation you’re going to give one more swing to see if I’ll talk about my wife. I’m not going to talk about her.”

Damn!

Reflecting on the awkward conversation, the writer mused:

“Yet the brutal truth was that, had he not been married to one of the most recognisable women in the world, we wouldn’t have done the interview. Urban knew this, I suspect, and it must have stung. You can see how being partly in debt to Kidman for his success and his sobriety could have taken its toll on him.”

This isn’t the only time Keith’s brushed off conversations about Nicole lately, either! He was clearly SO done with the relationship… Sad!

