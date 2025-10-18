Watch Keith Urban's Hilarious Reaction To Fan With The Same Name As Ex Nicole Kidman!

Keith Urban cannot get a break from his divorce from Nicole Kidman! Not even at one of his shows!

The country music star performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday as part of the High And Alive World Tour. At one point during the concert, he decided to help a fan announce her pregnancy, but it turned into a somewhat awkward situation! Why? Her name is NICOLE!

Related: Nicole Kidman Focusing On Work — Not ‘Regrets’ — Amid Keith Urban Divorce!

In a video posted to TikTok that same night, a confused Keith asked the woman:

“I’m not going to like your name?”

And that is when she dropped the bombshell! She replied:

“It’s Nicole.”

OMG! What are the odds? The audience immediately gasped and laughed! Meanwhile, Keith dramatically bowed his head and fell backwards onto the stage. And after lying down for a few seconds and waving an arm to the sky, the musician got back up and continued the conversation.

Keith completely avoided the elephant in the room, making no mention of Kidman! Instead, he played it off and brought up another famous Nicole. We’re talking about Richie here! He jokingly responded:

“Did you say Nicole Richie? How are you Nicole Richie? It’s A Simple Life. Is that the name of the show? What’s Nicole Richie in? The Simple Life.”

Ha! Say what you want about Keith right now, but he handled it like a champ!

Putting the jokes aside, the performer went on to do the pregnancy reveal for the fan. He brought the cameras down so she could show a onesie on the big screen that read, “Smallest Keith Urban fan,” on the front. Aww! Take a look at the semi-awkward pregnancy announcement (below):

@up2datecountry.live Update: @Keith Urban helped a fan announce to her family that she is pregnant, during his show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN #keithurban ♬ original sound – up2datecountry.live

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]