'Embarrassed' Keith Urban 'In Hiding' Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce & Cheating Rumors!

Keith Urban is avoiding the spotlight as much as possible amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman!

Perezcious readers know the longtime couple officially split last month. There has been a lot of speculation about what led to the divorce — including that the country music star cheated. Or maybe left her for a younger woman?? You see, Keith is reportedly already seeing someone, reportedly younger and in the industry. Folks immediately looked at 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh following their flirty performances together.

We don’t know his new girl’s identity for sure yet, if she exists. It’s also unclear if he left Nicole for this rumored other gal or if he met her during their separation. Did the married couple secretly have an open relationship, but Keith decided to stop the charade and jump ship? The Big Little Lies star’s friends are all reportedly saying is… She “feels betrayed,” which sounds like Keith stepped out on their marriage. Yikes!

We have a lot of unanswered questions as the many theories fly around… But it doesn’t sound like we’ll get answers from Keith about the matter anytime soon! The Fighter artist is trying to steer clear of any conversation about his divorce right now, so much so that he’s reportedly “in hiding” now! A source told Woman’s Day on Thursday:

“Things are just too awkward right now and Keith just doesn’t have the confidence to face all the press. He’s got paps hunting him down and he’s no longer taking direct calls.”

Keith won’t even step out onto a red carpet for the premiere of his brand-new show! The Aussie performer was supposed to attend the premiere event for his new reality competition series, The Road, at the rooftop of Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Bar in Nashville on Wednesday. However, he reportedly skipped it. And the reason has everything to do with the divorce!

The insider claimed Keith is “embarrassed to show his face” at the moment due to the chaos surrounding the split:

“He’s annoyed to have missed this but part of him is embarrassed to show his face on a red carpet until things settle down with his divorce. The last thing he needs is to overshadow his new show with all his personal issues.”

Keith is also sensitive about the current narrative about him in the breakup. The source continued:

“He knows he’s being painted as the bad guy and he doesn’t want that to be the focus of The Road – he owes that to the contestants and crew.”

The 57-year-old singer is lying low for the most part for now. Of course, he can’t completely avoid the public since he’s currently on his High And Alive World Tour. But beyond that, you won’t find him getting back out there, not like Nicole!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

