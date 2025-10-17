Nicole Kidman Focusing On Work -- Not 'Regrets' -- Amid Keith Urban Divorce!

Nicole Kidman is keeping her head held high.

The actress isn’t letting her divorce from Keith Urban keep her down. While she might have been “devastated” and “blindsided” when the split first happened, she’s keeping busy and staying focused on what truly matters!

A source for People on Friday said the 57-year-old is “surrounded by the two things that matter most to her: her family and her work.” Aw!

After a trip to Europe, she’s now back home in Nashville and “keeping it positive.” The insider explained:

“She isn’t someone who dwells on regrets — she believes everything happens for a reason.”

What a great attitude!

The source went on to praise her:

“She has a great attitude and feels very grateful for her life.”

It helps that she has “several work projects coming up and is looking forward to them.” Great! Always good to have something to keep your mind off heartbreak! As for what she’s got coming up, she’s set to star in TV adaptations of Margo’s Got Money Troubles and Scarpetta, a third season of Big Little Lies, and just finished filming a sequel to Practical Magic. Exciting!

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published last week, the Babygirl star seemingly referenced the challenges of her divorce while reflecting on growing up, saying:

“The best part is the experiences that you’ve accumulated. You go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I’ve experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”

Meanwhile, Keith is on tour — but “in hiding” from the press right now because he’s “embarrassed” and it’s all “too awkward” for him, a source for Woman’s Day claimed. He reportedly even skipped the premiere of his new show! So, they’re taking very different approaches to this split!

Reactions? Let us know (below)!

