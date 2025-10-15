Keith Urban Has 'No Plans' To Bring Maggie Baugh Back On The Road With Him -- But NOT Because Of Romance Rumors??

Keith Urban’s much younger guitarist won’t be gracing the stage with him again anytime soon!

Following the divorce shocker with Nicole Kidman, we found out the country music artist is supposedly dating a younger woman in the music business. Fingers pointed at his 25-year-old guitarist, Maggie Baugh, as they were often performing together amid his High and Alive World Tour and other private functions… and acted flirty with each other! However, that ends now!

A source told TMZ on Tuesday that there are “no plans” to bring Maggie back out on the road with him! Whoa! You may think the decision has to do with all those romance rumors about them, but the insider insisted it has nothing to do with the speculation. Really??

As we previously reported, Maggie is not a member of the touring band, though she’s performed with The Fighter artist a ton, such as in Chicago and at a private event in Vegas. Instead, Keith’s primary utility player is a musician named Natalie Stovall. Sometimes, Natalie needs time off because she has another band, Runaway Jane, and Keith has several musicians he calls on to step in. But per TMZ‘s sources, while Maggie once used to fill in, she’s off that list, for now, anyway.

In the meantime, it looks like Maggie is focused on her own music — which is possibly inspired by Keith…

