Twilight Stars Kellan Lutz & Ashley Greene Recreate THAT Iconic Baseball Scene -- WATCH!

Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene teamed up to recreate an unforgettable scene from Twilight that is sure to have fans grinning ear to ear! In Emo’s Not Dead, a new video shared on social media from content creator Matt Cutshall, the former undead reprised their roles in a parody of the vampire franchise, specifically the Cullen’s stormy baseball game!

When Matt walks in on his fiancée (and Love Island US host) Arielle Vandenberg and her acting partner rehearsing a scene, he freaks out and races to a baseball field to hash out his emotions. Kellan, who played Emmett, magically appears at the sound of the word “vampires” ready to protect his “turf.” After a small fight straight out of the movies, Ashley, AKA Alice, comes to shut the whole thing down, but not before paying homage to when she met Bella (Kristen Stewart) for the first time, saying:

“We’re gonna be great friends.”

Awww!! The reunion made Ashley’s “heart jump” and the short film is sure to do the same for fans!

And for reference, relive the original (below)!

What a fun mini-reunion!! Thoughts?? Share them in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

[Image via Movieclips/YouTube & Ashley Greene/Instagram]