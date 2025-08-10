How Kelly Clarkson & Brandon Blackstock 'Changed Their Perspectives' After Divorce Amid His Cancer Battle

Things totally changed for Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in the three years during which he was battling the cancer that would eventually claim his life last week — even amid their contentious divorce battle.

As we’ve been reporting, the 48-year-old Blackstock passed away last Thursday after privately fighting cancer for the last three years. And in the meantime, Kelly has had to go into mom mode full-time as she grapples with the effect of the pair’s two children River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9, losing their father.

On Friday afternoon, Us Weekly spoke to a source who said Kelly and Brandon were both forced to “change their perspectives” after his cancer diagnosis — even amid their bitter divorce battle.

While the source said the cancer fight did not bring the former couple “closer together,” they did note:

“Co-parenting was not easy for Kelly because she was the one who had to transport the kids, so it was really her life that was always turned upside down.”

The insider also went on to claim that the event was understandably “catastrophic” for both River and Remington. And thus, the 43-year-old American Idol alum has had to go into overdrive focusing on the kids 24/7 instead of her career:

“She is their [children’s] primary parent. But this was catastrophic for them, so immediately Kelly went into mom mode and focused on the kids and how they were coping.”

Totally understandable, obviously.

BTW, River and Remington “were with their dad and his family as much as possible,” the insider claims. They explained the two kids went out to Montana very often to visit Brandon, especially in these past months:

“She made a lot of concessions to make that happen. They have had a bunch of family events in the past months that she allowed her kids to be present for. They were out there [in Montana] visiting him, and I know she let them miss school a bunch to attend a family wedding and Reba [McEntire’s] rodeo concert, as well as some other things that the entire family did together. She felt it was important.”

The source further added that Blackstock’s death was “devastating for everyone,” in no small part because it was “not expected — not in this timeframe, at least.” Wow.

Sending all the love and light in the world to those poor, poor kids. They are so young to be dealing with this, too. Just awful.

