Blake Shelton Delivers Heartwarming Speech For Gwen Stefani’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony!

Blake Shelton Delivers Heartwarming Speech For Gwen Stefani’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony!

Grab your tissues, Perezcious readers, because this speech Blake Shelton delivered for Gwen Stefani will bring you to tears!

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old singer received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. During the ceremony, her husband paid tribute to Gwen — and his words were beyond sweet! The country singer recalled the first time he met her on the set of The Voice, saying:

“The first time that I ever met Gwen was in 2014. She wasn’t like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn’t roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which at the time worked like security because nobody was going near. It was chaos.”

While Gwen repeatedly wiped away her tears, he continued:

“It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world — that was her number one job. And now standing here almost 10 years later after I first met her, I can say without question that being a mother is still the most important thing in her life.”

Awww!

You can tell Blake is her number-one fan, no matter what! Watch his entire speech (below):

This is so heartwarming!!! Afterward, Gwen took the podium and also gushed about her “best friend” Blake:

“I love you so much. You have given me the kind of love I never knew before. The minute I met you, I knew I was home, and I am so, so proud that you’re mine. I can’t believe it. I love you so much.”

See (below):

Their love is just so beautiful! We are here for it!!

[Image via extratv/YouTube, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 20, 2023 10:29am PDT

