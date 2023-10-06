NFL Using Travis Kelce Romance To Get Taylor Swift To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show?!

It sounds like the NFL’s coverage on Taylor Swift is far more strategic than anyone thought.

As we all know, the football org has been relentlessly emphasizing the pop superstar’s presence at the past two Kansas City Chiefs games amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce — but it may be for a deeper reason than the embrace of a “pop cultural moment” they cited earlier this week.

Related: Taylor Leaves NY — Just In Time For Travis’ Birthday!

According to a Thursday report by the NY Post, the sporting association asked multiple networks, including NBC, ESPN, Fox, and CBS, to air promos for the Cruel Summer singer’s upcoming concert movie Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour FOR FREE!

NBC agreed, airing the promotion during its Football Night in America pregame show on Sunday, prior to KC’s battle against the New York Jets, at which Taylor was in attendance. They also aired a T-Swift commercial during the game. ESPN also agreed, showing the clip during their Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday NFL Countdown, whereas Fox and CBS declined.

Just for a bit of reference here, ad slots for Sunday night football can easily brush up to the million-dollar range, so this was a HUGE favor to ask. So why are they doing it??

Well, it sounds like the NFL is hoping since they scratched her back, she’ll scratch theirs. Yeah, according to TV execs via the outlet, the football association’s endgame is to have Taylor accept an offer to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show!

Ohhhh, it all makes so much sense now! No wonder they didn’t back down from fans who thought they were covering her too much at the games — one of which including Travis himself! Well, it is a logical move — we mean, she has helped to make for some record-breaking ratings! She’d make for some phenomenal ratings, maybe the best ever, if she played the halftime show. Not this season, of course, as Usher has already been confirmed as the performer for 2024’s upcoming Big Game, but possibly in 2025.

Taylor has reportedly turned them down when they sent offers to her previously. We guess they see her blossoming relationship with a player as an “in”? Another opportunity to get their white whale??

What do YOU make of this development, Perezcious readers?? Is that something you’d like to see? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL, KMBC 9/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]