Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Erin Andrews To Thank For Setting Them Up!

Erin Andrews wants her credit!

The sports journalist stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, and didn’t play coy about her role in setting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

Related: Travis talks ‘Terrifying Conversation’ Between His Dad & Taylor At KC Game!

During her interview, Seth brought up how she and her Calm Down podcast co-host Charissa Thompson urged the Love Story singer to give the Kansas City Chiefs tight end a chance during an old episode — and Erin remembered QUICKLY! She said:

“In August, Travis was very open about not getting to meet [Taylor], and so we were just being really candid because we love her and we’re good friends of his, and we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy!’ I mean, he’s good looking … he’s just such a great, great guy, and so we threw it out there.”

If you never saw the clip, you can watch (below):

Well, all that hype for the NFL star definitely paid off, because look at Taylor and Travis now!

Erin hilariously added on the late night now:

“Of course, we’re getting all the credit now on the Calm Down podcast. We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

Watch her full interview (below):

Erin knows best! Do you see a wedding in Taylor and Travis’ future, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NBC & MEGA/WENN]