Kelly Clarkson Returns To Social Media For 1st Time Since Ex Brandon Blackstock's Death

Kelly Clarkson is sharing a very poignant message of gratitude — and it’s one we can certainly get behind, especially considering how tough things have been for her family in the last few months.

On Thursday afternoon, the daytime TV talk show host took to Instagram in what proved to be her first post back on the social media site nearly a month after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away following a battle with cancer. Brandon, as you’ll recall, died in early August at just 48 years old, leaving behind 11-year-old daughter River and 9-year-old son Remington whom he shared with his A-list ex-wife.

But while Kelly continues to grapple with the sad situation, she is also trying her best to move on with her life. In that first IG post back on the site on Thursday, she marked a major personal milestone: the 23-year anniversary of winning American Idol and rocketing to fame.

She wrote:

“To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you. Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years.”

And then she continued:

“It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always.”

See the full post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson)

A huge high to remember from so many years ago, set now amid a time of unbelievable lows.

And you can watch Kelly’s American Idol-winning moment for yourself (below) to re-live it, too:

