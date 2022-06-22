Horror Movie Come To Life As 'Hundreds' Of Dead Birds Wash Up On Martha's Vineyard

Something strange is going on in New England.

An animal control department in Martha’s Vineyard took to Facebook on Tuesday to issue a warning after “hundreds” of dead birds, most of them cormorants, washed up on the beach at the popular vacation destination.

In the post, the Tisbury Animal Control warned residents and visitors to the Massachusetts island to distance themselves from any dead birds they may come across and contact an animal control official.

The post warned:

“This is extremely dangerous to us as a small island. PLEASE inform your local ACO if you find any dead birds…

DO NOT TOUCH THEM!!! Keep your dogs leashed if on beaches so they do not get contaminated. Take care when going in water, many are floating in seaweed, etc.”

As for the “hundreds of dead Cormorants washing up all over the island,” the ACO says:

“The ACO’s across the island have collected them and many were sent off to Mass Fish and Wildlife for testing. We will keep you updated.”

Meanwhile, officials are collecting the dead birds and transporting them to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) for testing.

This scary scene comes as the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been detected in wild birds in Massachusetts and throughout the US. Back in April, People reported that the avian flu outbreak has been responsible for millions of bird deaths so far this year.

While the Tisbury Animal Control’s post is headed AVIAN INFLUENZA WARNING, the ACO does clarify that these are not confirmed cases — but to follow the safety protocols just in case!

