Kris Jenner Reveals She Needs To Have Her Ovaries Removed Due To A Tumor During ‘Emotional’ Kardashians Moment!

Kris Jenner finally opened up about the health battle she’s dealing with during an emotional moment on the new episode of The Kardashians Thursday.

While still on the family trip to Aspen, the 68-year-old momager sat down with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner to reveal some scary news. Her doctor apparently found a cyst and tumor on her ovary! And now, she will need to have her ovaries removed. Oh no! Breaking down in tears, she said:

“I went to the doctor, and I had my scan. They found — and this just makes me really emotional — a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary. I went to the doctor and I have to have my ovaries taken out.”

The idea of having her ovaries removed understandably makes Kris super “emotional.” She explained in a confessional:

“I’m just emotional about it because that’s where all my kids were conceived. That’s where they were grown. This is a very sacred place to me.”

Although Kris is upset about the ordeal, she’s determined to stay strong through it. She continued to tell her family:

“The emotional part for me is just having that gone. If I can get through a hip replacement then I can get through this. I am not nervous to be put to sleep but then you go to do it and it is so real. It is also a thing about getting older and it is a sign that we are done with this part of your life. It is a whole chapter that is closed.”

Our hearts break for Kris…

As for how her children reacted to the sad news? They are, of course, devastated for their momma. Kim told the cameras in a confessional:

“To have a surgery and remove your ovary is a really big deal. I feel really sad for her. I can’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that.”

Kourtney Kardashian — who was not on the Aspen trip but found out about the procedure over FaceTime — understood and sympathized with Kris’ emotional reaction. The Poosh founder expressed:

“I totally understand how my mom is feeling because I would feel the same way. It is like your womanly power and it doesn’t mean you are taking away who she is but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it has created.”

Meanwhile, Kendall had a more practical approach to the situation. She said:

“I get her emotion behind it and that it is sad because she has brought all her kids into the world. But at the same time, what are we going to use those for anymore? If they are potentially hurting you then let’s get them out of there.”

It’s still a hard thing to go through! But as we mentioned, Kris is keeping her head up after the diagnosis. She even came up with a “funny” idea to host a farewell party for her ovaries before the surgery! Love it! What else helped calm her emotions? New clothes! Her beau gave her a new Prada coat to make her feel better. How sweet of Corey! And it worked like a charm! Kris joked she was crying “crocodile tears” over the situation:

“I’m not sad anymore. It’s amazing how new clothes fix everything.”

But unfortunately, it doesn’t actually “fix everything.” Kris seemingly has a long road ahead of her when it comes to this medical issue. In a sneak peek for next week’s episode, she hinted at more health problems to friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick:

“It started out as just getting some ovaries removed and then today I got a phone call.”

Oof…

Kris just can’t catch a break when it comes to her health. Reactions to the new episode, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu]