Did He Cheat?! More Shocking Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Breakup Deets!

Is this just a break? Or the real thing?

More details are coming to light after it was reported that Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker officially split on Wednesday! Just when the KUWTK alum started to hint at wanting babies, too! Poor timing!

Well, we guess the one thing that might be helping Kenny get through this sad split is the fact that SHE was the one to call things off!

Related: Kardashians Did NOT Want Blac Chyna Trial Covered On Hulu Show

According to a new source who spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, the couple has “been apart for over two weeks now.” But that didn’t come before they hit a “rough patch” immediately after getting home from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romantic AF wedding in Italy, an E! News source dished!

Uh-oh…

Was the love-fest one big reminder of something that was missing in their relationship? Or perhaps it was the sight of the couple’s many children? Or, who knows, maybe Kendall was ready to tie the knot? Weddings stir up all kinds of emotions! For what it’s worth, an Us Weekly source did reveal this:

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective.”

Huh. Whatever had the 26-year-old thinking about her future in the weeks after the wedding was a deal-breaker, the E! News insider explained:

“They had a really nice time in Italy together. But once they got back, they started to feel like they weren’t aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles. Kendall told Devin she wanted space and time apart.”

Wow!

Good for her, though. Gotta love a girl who knows what she wants and isn’t willing to settle. As she shouldn’t!

Related: Khloé Kardashian IS Dating Again?! Everything We Know So Far!

Interestingly, this may not be the end of Devin! The 818 Tequila founder wouldn’t be the first of her sisters to get back with an ex — no matter how doomed the relationship may appear. That, and the fact that things are apparently still amicable, could be the reason why this breakup might be more of just a break, the source added:

“They have been in touch since and do care about one another. They both hope to make it work but, as of now, they are split.”

Let’s just hope they’ve made this split and the boundaries surrounding it super clear so we don’t end up with a Ross Geller situation on our hands!

While they are taking “this time to focus on themselves,” an Us Weekly source ALSO suggested that this might not be the end of the road for the former couple, saying:

“[They want to] figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be.”

Hmm. So it doesn’t seem off the table? They’re also “still super amicable and supportive of each other.” Cute! But that doesn’t mean they can salvage their spark — and Devin might not even want to! A second Us insider revealed that the model and NBA star’s breakup comes days after the athlete was spotted cozying up to and being flirty with several different women during a recent trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. Oh, no. Did he cheat? Or did this happen after they’d already privately called things off?

WE HAVE SO MANY QUESTIONS!

What about YOU, Perezcious readers? Does this give you any clarity on the couple’s sudden split? Let us know what you think went down (below)!

[Image via Hulu/YouTube & Devin Booker/Instagram]