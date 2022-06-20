Hold Up, Khloé Kardashian IS Dating Again?! Everything We Know So Far!

Khloé Kardashian may have found love again!

Just days after denying online romance rumors herself, a source is now opening up to People about Khloé’s love life, sounding SURE she’s found someone new!

On Monday, an insider told the outlet that the KUWTK alum is reportedly dating again! The confidant described the 37-year-old’s mystery man as a private equity investor she met when Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party a few weeks ago. The duo is said to be in the early stages of a relationship, with the reality star apparently feeling really good about her new beau! That’s exciting!

We have to say, the timing couldn’t be more confusing considering Khlo JUST told her followers that she’s not focused on dating at the moment. On Friday, True Thompson’s momma responded to a fan account to deny speculation that she is dating “another NBA player.” She wrote:

“Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Huh…

So, uhhh, what’s this news about a mystery man then?!

Seeing as this is coming from People magazine, we have to believe there’s some truth behind this! We mean, they don’t publish this kind of tea without a lot of confidence in their sources! Especially after Khloé just made such a bold statement about her romantic life, too! Surely the source knows something, right?!

But if she really is dating, why would she so strongly deny rumors then? Maybe the relationship is just that new that the model doesn’t want any gossip ruining it?! Or did she just want to shut down the NBA chatter? Fans were pretty shocked at that idea given her track record…

Of course, this relationship buzz comes after the final two episodes of The Kardashians aired her dirty laundry with ex Tristan Thompson. Hulu cameras were able to capture the moments the mom learned that her baby daddy had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols, who welcomed a baby boy named Theo last year.

Before that, the Good American founder was married to Lamar Odom from 2009 to 2016. She also dated Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden between 2015 and 2016. So, she’s had her fair share of NBA players and it hasn’t turned out great in the long run!

A private equity investor sounds like a whole new kinda man for her — and it’s even better that Kim set them up! So why not share the happy news?! Maybe she just didn’t want fans getting the wrong idea of her mystery man? Or maybe she’s just recently — like really recently!! — taken things to a more serious level with her new BF?

It’s hard to know but things can change in a heartbeat for this famous family, so who knows?! We’ll have to wait and see! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Khloé is dating again?! And if so, who do you think the lucky guy is?

