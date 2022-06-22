Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Broke Up!!!

Oh no! So much for that talk of taking the next step and having babies…

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reportedly broken up after 2 years of dating.

The couple were first linked back in June 2020, but throughout the past couple years they’ve managed to keep the relationship remarkably low-key — despite her career as a supermodel and his as an NBA star. Part of that was keeping it off the reality shows, we guess… But privacy wasn’t enough to keep the relationship safe forever. Ultimately, it seems, the pairing fell prey to a major relationship killer that has nothing to do with their fame: wanting different things.

The source who broke the news to ET on Wednesday explained:

“Kendall feels like they’re on different paths.”

ANOTHER source corroborated the news to the outlet, saying the 26-year-old KUWTK alum and the 25-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

Ooh…

We can’t help but think this is directly related to the moment we saw on The Kardashians last week where Kendall spilled:

“Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days.”

Hinting she was actually thinking about taking that next step with Devin, she got some advice from big sis Khloé Kardashian, who cautioned her:

“Remember what we talked about? The standards.”

Did Devin not meet “the standards” after all? Or… and this is how it seems… he decided he wasn’t ready for kids yet, and Kendall — the only KarJenner sister who doesn’t have babies — feels like she is??

Importantly the source who told ET about the breakup says they think it’s very possible Kendall and Devin could get back together. So we guess it was amicable, at least there’s that.

What do YOU think the breakup was all about??

