Wait, Did Kendall Jenner Just Confirm She’s Ready To Have Babies With Devin Booker?!

Is the last remaining KarJenner without a baby looking to change that?!

In Thursday’s all-new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner gave us some major insight into her stance on motherhood, and it totally isn’t what we were expecting! While out and about baby shopping for Kylie with sister Khloé Kardashian the 26-year-old seemed to have some sort of come-to-Jesus moment… Actually, make that a come-to-mommy moment. The young model expressed:

“Oh my god, being in a baby store feels real for me these days.”

Sorry, WHAT?!

Thankfully, Khloé was there to press her kid sis, asking “what?!” for us! Kendall hit back with:

“Just like, the day is coming for me, you know?”

We actually did not know! Inneresting…

Khloé being the concerned big sister she is right away reminded Kendall of an earlier conversation the two shared:

“Remember what we talked about? The standards.”

The “standards”?? It seems like Kendall is weighing whether she — and her man — are ready to take the next step! And Khloé is helping! At least she can take her own relationship hiccups and turn them into teachable moments! *Cough* Tristan *cough* *cough.* Kendall assured her big sis that she will hold herself to said standards “100%,” but that turning 26 makes it “feel a little more real.”

We know from an earlier episode that momager Kris Jenner is definitely on board the baby train for Kendall, even going as far as attempting to coerce her into freezing eggs! Baby steps, Kris… Literally.

But with all this baby talk, is Kendall also subtly confirming that she’s decided her current beau is daddy material? The high fashion powerhouse began dating NBA star Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns fame back in 2020, and the two seem to be making it work! Although she never brings him around when the cameras are rolling for their reality tv show, they’re clearly having a great time doing their thing in private. And privacy could be key for Kendall, who has had her life broadcasted since she was merely 11 years old!

Who knows — maybe after witnessing first hand all the relationship ups and downs her big sisters have endured on camera, that was enough for her to swear off mixing those two aspects of her life. Either way, all we know is she and Devin would make one cute baby! But as for now, Kendall seems to be perfectly content in her role as an auntie to her ELEVEN nieces and nephews! WOW! The KarJenner crew is a quickly expanding force with room for more, and whenever Kendall is ready there will be lots of cousins to welcome in her little one.

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Will Kendall give Kris her 12th grandbaby, or will she get cold feet? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

