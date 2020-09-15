Kendall Jenner Reveals She’s The Huge ‘Stoner’ Of The Family!

Every family has one…

Kendall Jenner made a very surprising admission during a long form interview on Kate and Oliver Hudson‘s Sibling Revelry podcast: the super model is also actually a huge stoner!

Related: Kendall And Kylie Scrapped Social Distancing To Party With Justin Bieber…

The 24-year-old model — and lone KarJenner kid without kids of her own — finally opened up during the pod, in which she and Kourtney Kardashian discussed all things sibling-related, about how much she likes to get high! The revelation appeared unplanned, as the Hudson siblings brought it up randomly, asking who in the family likes to silly smoke.

Kourtney first outed her sis. Ever the truth teller, Kenny opened up, saying (below):

“I am a stoner. No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

Well that’s a surprise!

Of course, this isn’t the first KarJenner revelation we’ve had on Sibling Revelry — Kourtney herself opened up last week about sibling rivalries — but it’s wild to think Kenny is the family stoner! We would’ve guessed Rob Kardashian, or maybe Khloé Kardashian?! Maybe even super-laid back Kylie Jenner, ya know?? But Kendall?! Well, we guess she is the one without a billion-dollar business to run…

As you might expect, Kourt and Kendall shared a bit more about the final run of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, too, as well as their own personal affinity for watching “really old” episodes, which Kendall pointed out are “low-key home videos” for them.

Kourt also recalled how before KUWTK ever started, producers had been intent on focusing a show on the three Kardashian sisters (Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian West) and their business — before the scope of the project broadened out into what we know today:

“Kim, Khloé and I were trying to do a show about the clothing store … this producer came to Kim and we were trying to do a show about our stores, Dash. [But after filming some scenes] they just decided to do a family show.”

And the rest, as they say, is history. The iconic reality TV show’s 19th season debuts on Thursday, while its victory party 20th — and final — season is set to kick off sometime in 2021. Oh, how time flies…

Related: Kendall Steps Out For Malibu Date Night With NBA Star!

BTW, if you want to listen to the full Sibling Revelry podcast, click HERE. Anyways, what do U think about the stoner revelation, Perezcious readers?! Definitely didn’t have our money on Kenny, not even gonna lie… were you taken by surprise too, or what?? Do you really believe her or are you still skeptical about it?!

Sound OFF about everything involving Kendall’s alleged reefer madness down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Instagram]