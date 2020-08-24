Justin & Hailey Bieber Forget Social Distancing Guidelines To Party With Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, & More Stars

Above the rules!!

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber decided to let loose on Sunday with their famous friends, opting to throw a party at their Beverly Hills mansion! Under normal circumstances, this would just be another night for the celebs, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s giving off major red flags.

For one, the backyard gathering included mask-less guests like Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, who seemingly arrived separately, as well as Jaden Smith and others (pics HERE)! Paparazzi even caught Justin giving hugs to his pals as they arrived onto his large estate! The only attendee wearing a face covering was model Winnie Harlow…

For those unfamiliar with Los Angeles social distancing guidelines, Mayor Eric Garcetti made it clear “Angelenos must minimize contact with others as much as possible,” according to the city’s Safer LA public order issued only earlier this month. Additionally, only members from the same household are allowed to gather safely:

“All public and private gatherings of any number of people are prohibited, except as to those exempted activities… This provision does not apply to gatherings of people who live within a single household or living unit.”

The only exempted activities are “passive outdoor activity and recreation, provided that the individuals comply with social distancing requirements, including, without limitation, walking, running, cycling.”

This comes amid news El Lay has been shutting off power to residences continuously hosting house parties where attendees aren’t wearing masks or keeping six feet apart! As we previously reported, the home TikTok star Bryce Hall shares with his friends was one of the first to get their utilities cut off for violating the city’s rules!

While we doubt Justin and Hailey will be dealing with the same issue, fans will likely be disappointed to hear how the couple is endangering lives by not even attempting to keep themselves and others safe. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Do different guidelines apply to those with money?

