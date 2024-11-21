Kendra Wilkinson Has Several Hookup Buddies -- But Isn't Allowed On Raya!

Kendra Wilkinson is ready to find love again — but it’s probably not going to be on Raya!

Of course, that’s the high-end (and super private) celebrity dating app that is all the rage among the sexiest and most well-connected celebs in El Lay. But Kendra can’t get on it!! Which is weird to us, because the Girls Next Door alum is obviously very well-connected and also EXTREMELY sexy. So what gives?!?!

On Monday night, the 39-year-old spoke with People at the 11th annual American Reality Television Awards. Naturally, the mag asked the proud momma what her dating life has been like over the last few years since splitting from ex-husband Hank Baskett back in 2018. And her response?! Well, it was a head scratcher!

Specifically regarding Raya, Kendra revealed that she’s been on the waiting list… for nearly HALF A DECADE! Huh?! Seemingly mystified by the rejection, she explained:

“It’s hilarious because the universe is talking to me. I tried to get on Raya and it’s been four years on the waiting list. I swear to God and they will not let me in. So the universe is basically saying, ‘we’re not ready for you. Dating world, Kendra is not coming in. You better wait an extra five years.'”

OMG!

If a bombshell former Playboy bunny in El Lay can’t get on Raya, what hope do us normal folks have for EVER finding love anywhere?? Brutal!

Nevertheless, after a LOOOONG run with celibacy, she did tell the mag that she is more than ready to “explore my dating life,” before adding:

“Once Kendra enters the dating world, it’s on. It is going to be hilarious and funny.”

It’s on… but not on Raya, evidently!

Aside for the app, Kendra did drop the dime on wanting something more out of love and romance beyond what she’s getting now. And what she’s getting now is sex. Lots of sex!! She noted how she’s got hookup buddies all across Los Angeles that she can call for a good time, but increasingly she’s set on finding something deeper than that:

“I have a couple boo things scattered all over L.A. I need a little bit of a level-up now. Just because I have a little sex every now and then, doesn’t make them more than that. I am looking for a little bit more than that now, so I’m definitely ready now.”

We feel you, girl! The Kendra Sells Hollywood alum has her plate full with the two kids she shares with Baskett — Hank Randall Baskett IV, 14, and Alijah Mary Baskett, 10 — along with her ongoing career moves. But at some point, we all need a quality partner to step up to the plate, too!

Thoughts, y’all?? Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

