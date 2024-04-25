Kendra Wilkinson Shares VERY Rare Glimpse Of Teenage Son Hank Jr. To Celebrate A Major Milestone!

Kendra Wilkinson is one proud momma!

On Wednesday, the former Playboy girlfriend took to Instagram to share a rare look at her son Hank Jr. And he’s (nearly) all grown up now! The mom of two gushed over her 14-year-old, who has officially been admitted into the private Oaks Christian School! She wrote:

“Congratulations @hank_baskett12 I love you so much and watched you work hard to get to where you are. I’m so proud of you my boy. Keep going!!! @oakschristianschool #oclionpride2024”

Awww! She’s SO proud!

In the photo, Hank Jr., who Kendra shares with ex-husband Hank Baskett, pridefully held his certificate of admission while wearing an Oaks Christian shirt. You can see it (below):

They grow up so fast! We love it! Oh, and he decided to ditch the long hair from a few years back, we see! Like with the snap in the inset (above), he def doesn’t look like that any more! Or like this (below), which was taken back in 2021:

Rocking the shorter hair now!! Kendra and her former NFL star ex also share 9-year-old daughter Alijah. BTW, Hank Jr. also shared the same picture on his own IG, too! He wrote:

“Beyond blessed to be given the opportunity to further my education and athletics by attending Oaks Christian #ocslionpride2024 @oakschristianschool”

Congratulations, Hank Jr.!

[Images via Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram]