Holly Madison Would Be Open To Ending Decade-Long Feud With Kendra Wilkinson, HOWEVER...

Holly Madison is open to patching things up with Kendra Wilkinson. Er, well, maybe.

As you will no doubt recall, the former Girls Next Door stars were thick as thieves back in the day when they appeared together on the popular reality TV show focused on Hugh Hefner‘s hottie harem over at the Playboy Mansion. But after leaving the Playboy realm, things took a turn for the worse for Holly and Kendra.

It all came to a head in 2015, when Madison revealed in her memoir that she’d tried to befriend Kendra years before only to be pushed away. Oh, yeah, and Holly also called Kendra “the fakest person I’ve ever met.” Not great!

Since then, the duo has been pretty much completely estranged, while also taking some time every now and then to toss pot shots at each other on social media. Not great, redux!

But now, a reconciliation might be on the horizon. Key word here? Might. Speaking to Us Weekly on Monday about her failed friendship with Wilkinson, the 45-year-old Madison hinted that she would be down to forgive and forget, if only she knew definitively that Kendra wants the same thing!! Holly explained:

“It would be nice to be on good terms for sure, but I really don’t know where she’s at.”

Well, that’s quite a condition. What a game of chicken this has suddenly turned into!! And it won’t necessarily get these two anywhere — unless Kendra absolutely feels the same way! Heck, Holly even admitted to the outlet that she isn’t even certain whether her 39-year-old former castmate even “knows what our original falling out was all about.”

To that end, Holly also laid a lot of the feud-related blame at the feet of the Girls Next Door executive producers, who she claims were stirring s**t the entire time way back when:

“I look back at our relationship and what went wrong and I see a lot of fault with executive producers who [were] working on her show and my show after we left.”

And the Playboy Murders executive producer then tried to put that statement into context even more with this capper:

“I just don’t know how aware she was of it because at the time, the person who was starting a lot of the drama was a person who was giving her a job, so she doesn’t want to see that.”

So, uh, this could be good as far as reconciliation goes. At least Holly seems potentially up for it? We, uh, guess?!

But TBH, there are still plenty of unknowns here, too.

Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…