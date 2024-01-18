Kendra Wilkinson Has Been 'Celibate' Since Hank Baskett Split! Over 5 YEARS!!!

Kendra Wilkinson has a new relationship with intimacy.

While speaking to People, the former Playboy model opened up about her sex life since her highly-publicized and messy divorce from Hank Baskett in 2018 — and it’s really shocking stuff!

In the next part of her big interview, which dropped on Wednesday, the 38-year-old said she’s basically been “celibate” since their split! That’s over five years with no sex, y’all! She revealed:

“It’s been so long since I’ve had sex — it’s been so long that I’ve had any. Because I shamed myself on my sexuality too. Everyone sees me as a sex icon, so I shamed myself. I shamed myself, and I stayed away from anything sex. I almost became celibate.”

Wow!

Related: Holly Madison Opens Up About Having ‘High Executive Functioning’ Autism

Considering the struggles she opened up about recently, it’s understandable why she’d want to distance herself from that for a little while. Now that she’s nearing the other end of her rough patch, though, she’s ready to take her life in a new direction:

“I can’t go back in time and rewire history, but I’m here to move forward in my life and upward. And live a good life. That’s what I’m here for.”

Looking to the future, Kendra mentioned that marriage doesn’t seem to be “in the cards” anytime soon, but she’d like to “have fun” right now.

AH-Mazing! We love to hear her have such a positive attitude and a hopeful outlook! With her kiddos, Alijah Mary, 9, and Hank IV, 14, by her side, the Girls Next Door star is ready to handle whatever life throws at her:

“I have two of the most amazing kids. They’re good, solid human beings who are aiming to achieve life. And I’ve so much good in front of me. It’s only the beginning for my life. I feel like I just pressed a rebirth. I feel like I’m being dealt new cards. Like what’s in front of me now? I’m hopeful, I’m excited. Whatever that storm, that hurricane or whatever the hell I was a part of, is in the far distance now. And so the only thing I can really do is rebuild that, rebuild and focus on what I do have and how to nurture what I do have, and enjoy my life.”

Wonderful! We’re wishing Kendra lots of love and pleasures in this new year! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram/WENN.com]