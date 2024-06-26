Kenya Moore Is Out! Star Will NOT Return To RHOA After Suspension Following Explicit Brittany Eady Poster Scandal!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta just lost a member…

If you needed a reminder that (alleged) actions have consequences, just ask Kenya Moore! Because she’s apparently NOT returning to the reality TV show after her suspension! As we’ve been following, the 53-year-old allegedly shared explicit photos of newcomer Brittany Eady at the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa earlier this month. Brittany reportedly wasn’t there for it, but Bravo cameras were, and they captured the moment — which allegedly led to a pretty scary confrontation between the two involving talk of a gun.

Kenya denied ever sharing the images, which a source claimed are “readily accessible” online. And Brittany denied threatening anyone with a weapon. Still, Kenya ended up getting suspended indefinitely from filming as the network investigated. And now, a decision on her reality TV fate is in.

On Tuesday, insiders confirmed to People that the RHOA star will NOT be returning to shoot season 16 at ALL! And it was a decision that apparently came directly from the network! Ouch!

Now, to be fair, sources told TMZ the same day that it was more of a mutual parting of ways, and that the door remains open for Kenya’s return at some point in the future. Hmmm. Regardless, she is said to be considering legal action over the dismissal.

As far as a comment, the former Miss USA posted the following on X:

#TEAMTWIRLFOREVER You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. and I love you all so very much. Always and forever ???? — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 26, 2024

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did you expect this?! Let us know in the comments down below!

