Kevin Costner's Ex Claiming She Didn't Understand The Prenup When She Signed It!

Kevin Costner’s divorce with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner keeps getting messier!

As you know, the former couple’s divorce has been contentious ever since she filed back in May after 19 years of marriage. They’ve been fighting over everything from child support to Christine’s move out date and even how many pots and pans she could take. Things have been so nasty between them, and it doesn’t sound like their legal battle will be quieting down anytime soon. Because Christine is now arguing that she may not have comprehended their prenuptial agreement when she signed it back in 2004!

Related: Christine Wants Kevin To End ‘Childish Silent Treatment’ After Moving Out

According to TMZ on Friday, there seems to be signs she may contest the prenup on the basis she had no idea what the terms of it meant years ago. His lawyer, Laura Wassner, asked if the former model “understood the legal effect of the premarital agreement before you signed the premarital agreement.” However, her attorney objected to the question, saying “this request is vague as to the scope and meaning of the terms ‘understood’ … [Christine] is unable to admit or deny the request.” Seriously???

And now, the 68-year-old actor’s attorneys filed a new court document to ask her lawyers if she “understood” what she actually signed. The filing states:

“Christine asserts she cannot admit or deny that she understood the Premarital Agreement because she (and apparently all of her attorneys) do not understand the word ‘understand.’”

Wassner added:

“Christine’s counsel asked for a definition of ‘understood’ and Kevin’s counsel provided the dictionary meaning of the word ‘understood,’ to wit, ‘comprehended or perceive the intended meaning of words.’”

Kevin’s legal team are demanding the judge make Christine’s lawyers answer if she comprehended the contract. Wow. But we guess the handbag designer is doing whatever she can to win (and delay) this legal battle, no matter how diabolical it may seem. There is a lot at stake for her amid this divorce. If Christine challenges the prenup and the judge carries it out, the outlet reports she will have to give back $1.5 million to Kevin and pay his legal fees. Oof. And so far in their divorce proceedings, the judge seemed to indicate he’s enforcing the prenup. Not a good sign for the momma of three.

But talk about a bizarre argument Kevin and Christine are having now. Reactions to the latest in their split, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]