Christine Baumgartner Wants Kevin Costner To End 'Childish Silent Treatment' After She Moved Out!

Christine Baumgartner is tired of her husband’s “silent treatment”!

As we previously reported, the estranged wife of Kevin Costner FINALLY made her move out of his multi million-dollar mansion just days before the court-ordered date late last month. According to footage obtained by TMZ at the time, there were several U-Hauls parked outside of the former couple’s $145 million beachside residence in Carpinteria, CA. Multiple moving trucks were seen leaving the property with her things earlier that day as well. She had a crew dealing with the heavy lifting, and she was on the property to oversee the process.

Related: Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Calls Cops On Fiancé!

A source told People after the big move that she’d be staying “at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter” in order to give their kiddos a bit of normalcy while looking for a new place — which is great! But sadly, Grace, Hayes, and Cayden‘s parents are not yet talking, according to sources for DailyMail.com.

A close friend of the couple told the outlet on Friday that even though the handbag designer is relieved to finally be out of the home, she still feels as though her name has been dragged “through the mud”:

“Christine said she feels like the weight of the world has finally been lifted now that’s she’s moved out. She said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kevin had the staff keeping tabs on her while she was packing up. She still doesn’t understand why Kevin had to drag her name through the mud and make what could have been rather easy, painfully difficult.”

In case you were unaware, it was allegedly the 49-year-old who was refusing to move out of the home — even though it was per their prenup for her to do so in the event of a separation!

Regardless of all their disagreements, the source said Christine just hopes she and Kevin can be on speaking terms again soon, as they’ve only been talking through their lawyers:

“Christine hopes that will one day end so they can establish some sort of amicable relationship for the sake of the kids. She said the silent treatment is ineffective and childish and that Kevin needs to lighten up, especially now that he has the house.”

It’s so sad 18 years of marriage had to end in such a mess! We send our best to their kids, hopefully Kevin and Christine can find a way to get along for their children’s sakes.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]