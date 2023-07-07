Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Wants MORE Child Support!

Christine Baumgartner isn’t giving up on her money demands without a fight!

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 48-year-old wants her soon-to-be ex hubby Kevin Costner to give her a larger sum in child support, because his nearly $52,000/month offer isn’t gonna cut it! In case you didn’t hear, she wants an INSANE $248,000 per month in order to take care of herself and the kiddos — and to of course keep up their lavish lifestyle.

Kevin alleged she was only asking for such a wild figure because she spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, so that’s why he’s hesitant to agree to her deal. However, Christine claims the Yellowstone actor spends about $240,000 per month on himself and the kids — so she’s laughing at that $52,000 he wants to give her! She doesn’t seem to think it’s a fair trade for them to be spoiled to the bone with dad, but then have to rough it when they stay with mom.

She and their children, Grace, Hayes, and Cayden, are pretty accustomed to living the high life. Beach houses, gated communities, and the utilities and bills that come with those things aren’t something Christine thinks she’ll be able to find for $52,000 a month (especially not if she wants to stay in California). Aside from that, she’s also pointing out how the 68-year-old rented out a guest home at his $100 million compound for even more than he’s offering her — he allegedly charged his tenant $65,000 per month!

The handbag designer went as far as mentioning the assistants, schedulers, and workers the family has for grocery shopping, cooking, and cleaning in her write up. She knows that $52k isn’t gonna pay for her butlers and chefs…

So far, Kevin is the one who seems to be on top, though, with the judge agreeing she’s got to skedaddle from his home by the end of the month, or they’ll forcibly evict her — per their prenup she was trying to dodge.

