Kevin Federline Attempts To Make Britney Spears Look Bad By Posting Videos Of Her Arguing With Their Sons

Kevin Federline really thought he was doing something here…

Late Thursday, the father of Jayden James and Sean Preston decided to upload three video clips to Instagram, in an attempt to make their mother, Britney Spears, look bad.

Accompanying the secretly shot footage, Kevin wrote:

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through. As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this. #NeverFearTruth”

In the first video, seemingly in the boys’ bedroom, you can hear her say, in part:

“This is my house. If I want to come in here and give you lotion for your face because it’s coarse … y’all better start respecting me, are we clear?” “You all need to start treating me like a woman with worth. I am a woman, okay, be nice to me, do you understand?”

In the second vid, which was posted in two parts, the Toxic performer seems to be upset that her son went into a store without shoes on. Spears does raise her voice, but it appears to be a typical parenting argument. She even says:

“I do care more than you know.”

You can see the videos for yourself (below):

This was all in direct response to Britney’s latest IG upload/delete from earlier Thursday, where she shared details about her relationship with Jayden and Sean as it stands today. You can see that in full (below)!

Someone inside Britney’s camp did give a comment to Page Six about the newly released clips, and we’d have to agree:

“This is terrible, Kevin is disgusting. He is weaponizing the kids by releasing the videos. But in these clips, Britney is just being a mom.”

Britney’s fans have also flooded the comments section of K-Fed’s tagged photos, posting things like:

“k fed is a punk raising his kids to act like little punks, too. there. i said it. y’all want to talk it out with this man and all he deserves is a map to the nearest staffing agency” “Get a job. Stop mooching off Britney.” “Do anything for clout , what you running outa money little bitch boy and have to put Brit under the bus, u sick fckr” “You decided posting videos of her being a southern mama was suppose to show wha? She was being a parent” “Not very bright to post family videos. This should have stayed personal not for the world to see” “Your bad kids are out line!! Take some notes from her parenting! You & them are the problem” “kevin i think you just caused unmeasurable long lasting damage to your children by posting the videos”

Wooooooof! So much here. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Do you agree these videos did nothing except show Britney parenting her boys? SOUND OFF in the comments!

